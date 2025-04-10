Hearing tornado sirens in Minnesota Thursday? Here's why.

Tornado sirens to sound across Minnesota for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornado sirens to sound across Minnesota for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornado sirens to sound across Minnesota for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Minnesotans may be wondering why they're hearing tornado sirens on Thursday. It's because of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

As part of the weather week, two statewide tornado drills are scheduled. Outdoor warning sirens sounded at 1:45 p.m. and will sound again at 6:45 p.m.

State officials say the first drill is for institutions and businesses, while the evening drill is for second-shift workers and families.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is designed to educate and remind Minnesotans about threats from severe weather and how to avoid them. That includes planning for severe weather, including having an emergency preparedness kit.

WCCO is covering all things severe weather this week, including how to manage weather alerts.