Top10WxDay for Labor Day, final day of Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans planning a Labor Day cookout or a last-minute visit to the Minnesota State Fair are in luck: Monday is a #Top10WxDay.

With highs in the mid-70s, sunshine and a light wind, it will be a beautiful day across the state.

Dry and comfortable weather will continue through midweek, though temperatures will climb a bit each day before topping out in the lower 80s on Wednesday.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then a shot of real fall-like air arrives. Highs will collapse to the upper 60s by Friday and stay there through the weekend.

WCCO