Much of Minnesota under air quality alerts on Labor Day due to Canadian wildfire smoke

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Almost half of Minnesota is under air quality alerts on Monday due to hazardous wildfire smoke blowing south from Canada.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the alerts went into effect Monday at 8 a.m. for the central, east-central, northwestern and north-central parts of the state. It's set to expire Tuesday at 1 a.m.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames says more smoke and haze are expected throughout Tuesday.

WCCO

Who's impacted?

The agency says northerly winds are pushing the smoke down from Canada's Saskatchewan province, and light winds will help keep the air mostly stagnant and near ground level for most of Monday.

The air quality index value (AQI) is in the red zone — meaning the air is unhealthy for all — in the state's north-central region, including Bemidji, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake.

A wider swath is under an orange alert, meaning the air is unhealthy for people in sensitive groups, including people with respiratory and heart issues, pregnant women and children.

The impacted areas include Brained, International Falls and the tribal nation of Mille Lacs.

Potential health impacts from wildfire smoke

Inhalation of smoke particles can cause adverse health symptoms including irritation of the eyes, nose and throat; coughing; chest pain and tightness; dizziness; fatigue and shortness of breath.

People with cardiovascular, heart and lung conditions are at risk of suffering strokes, as well as asthma and heart attacks, the agency says, and inhaling smoke particles can also lead to bronchitis.

WCCO

How to protect yourself

Everyone in the red and orange AQI areas is encouraged to "avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors," according to the agency, including outdoor workers, and adults and children out exercising or playing sports.

Others at increased risk include those who need to keep their windows open and people experiencing homelessness.

The agency encourages people in the affected areas to refrain from driving if possible and avoid idling if car travel is necessary. People are also advised against burning anything outdoors and indoors.

The agency has more tips on protecting yourself and loved ones on its website.