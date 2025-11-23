Today is a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day; turning old and wet by midweek

A beautiful day is on the way filled with sunshine, calm winds & near-record warmth making it a Top 10 Weather Day!

The current daily record high is 55° with today's forecast also in the mid 50s.

As we head into the work week, things start to feel more seasonable. Clouds increase Monday with a chance for rain coming late Monday night and into Tuesday.

WCCO

Winds pick back up on Tuesday bringing those cold, winter-like temps for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s with windy conditions, the day also could start with snow. There's still some uncertainty with amounts, but heaviest accumulations look to be north of the Twin Cities.

Thursday will be dry compared to Wednesday, but the highs will still be below freezing. Thursday & Friday will be dry, but the pattern turns even more active for the weekend after with additional chances for snow