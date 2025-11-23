Watch CBS News
Today is a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day; turning old and wet by midweek

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

A beautiful day is on the way filled with sunshine, calm winds & near-record warmth making it a Top 10 Weather Day!

The current daily record high is 55° with today's forecast also in the mid 50s.

As we head into the work week, things start to feel more seasonable. Clouds increase Monday with a chance for rain coming late Monday night and into Tuesday. 

30816be46d302f5d59a28dadc63edf3b.jpg
WCCO

Winds pick back up on Tuesday bringing those cold, winter-like temps for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s with windy conditions, the day also could start with snow. There's still some uncertainty with amounts, but heaviest accumulations look to be north of the Twin Cities.

Thursday will be dry compared to Wednesday, but the highs will still be below freezing. Thursday & Friday will be dry, but the pattern turns even more active for the weekend after with additional chances for snow

