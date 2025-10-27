Timberwolves debut "world class" lighting system at Target Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled a new "state-of-the-art" stage lighting system at Target Center during Sunday's home opener.

The move is part of an effort by the team's new owners, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, to enhance the gameday experience for fans attending in person. The two purchased the franchise for $1.5 billion in June.

"This new lighting design enhances the big-game feel while preserving the close bond between the team and our fans, bringing energy, focus and a sense of spectacle to every Timberwolves and Lynx game," CEO Matt Caldwell said.

Officials for the team say the new lighting "creates a dramatic, theater-style atmosphere," and spotlights action on the court, making for a "more intense and focused viewing experience."

Feedback from Lynx and Timberwolves players and coaching staff was taken into consideration for the final design of the system.

Sunday's home opener also marked the return of the Wolves' "Black Trees" uniforms, which many fans associate with the Kevin Garnett years.

Minnesota beat the Indiana Pacers 114-110 despite Anthony Edwards being sidelined by an injury just three minutes into the game. The team announced Monday that Edwards will be out for at least one week with a strained right hamstring.

The Timberwolves will have plenty of chances to show off the new lighting system, with 39 more home games on the schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season.