Timberwolves release 2025-2026 regular season schedule; will open on the road

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their schedule for the 2025-2026 season on Thursday, revealing they will start the regular season on the road.

For the first time in team history, the Wolves will begin a season on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. That game is scheduled for 9 p.m. CST on Oct. 22. Their next game on Oct. 24 will also be away from home, when the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers, whom they defeated in the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs just months ago.

Minnesota will then open its home portion of the regular season on Oct. 26 against the Eastern Conference Champion Indiana Pacers.

The schedule features 28 nationally televised games. Of those games, seven will air on ESPN and Prime, six on NBC, four on ABC and four on Peacock, according to the team.

Anthony Edwards #5 and Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

Other highlights of Minnesota's schedule include a game on Christmas at the Denver Nuggets, marking the team's second straight and fourth-ever game on the holiday. Last Christmas, the Wolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-99.

The full 80-game schedule can be found on the Timberwolves' website.

Last month, the Wolves announced a deal with former Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid. The team also finalized a contract to keep Julius Randle with the franchise through the 2027-28 season.

With the re-signings of Reid and Randle, the Wolves will largely be running it back next season after consecutive Western Conference finals appearances.

The Wolves also added two more big men in the draft: 6-foot-11 Frenchman Joan Beringer and 7-foot-2 Australian Rocco Zikarsky.

Longtime Timberwolves owners Glen Taylor and his wife Becky said goodbye to the team in June after the NBA approved the $1.5 billion sale of the franchise to an investment group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

