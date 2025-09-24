Minnesota Timberwolves bringing back classic "Black Trees" uniforms

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday fulfilled one of the fanbase's most ardent wishes: the team announced the classic "Black Trees" jerseys are coming back.

The uniforms, which the Wolves wore from the late 1990s to the late 2000s, are black with a green tree design on the trim. Many fans associate them with the Kevin Garnett years, the franchise's best stretch before Anthony Edwards brought them to four straight playoff appearances and back-to-back Western Conference Finals.

"Our Black Trees uniforms pay tribute to one of the most defining eras in team and league history, while introducing a new generation of fans to the Timberwolves' legacy," Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell said.

The Wolves will wear the uniforms during 28 games this season, including 21 home games. Their first appearance will be Oct. 26 against the Indiana Pacers. Target Center will get a similarly themed court for the 21 home games.

The jerseys and other Black Trees-themed apparel will go on sale "in the coming weeks," the team said.

The Wolves teased the reveal earlier in the week with a picture of Garnett in the jerseys, as well as a video of a tree-shaped air freshener going up on a car's rearview mirror.