Timberwolves' Julius Randle out at least 2 more weeks with strain

MINNEAPOLIS — Forward Julius Randle will miss at least two more weeks with a groin injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday.

Randle was hurt last Thursday in a win over the Utah Jazz. The Wolves said an MRI revealed he suffered a right adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The 30-year-old Randle, who came to Minnesota in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the New York Knicks, was again rumored to be a potential mover ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. His uncertain fit with the Wolves and inconsistent performance led to speculation the team would try to flip him, but the injury — coupled with support from team brass — makes it likely he'll stay in Minnesota.

On the season, Randle is averaging 18.9 points a game — if it holds, that would be his lowest mark since 2017-2018. He's adding 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists a night.

The Wolves are also currently missing Donte DiVincenzo, the other piece of the Towns trade. DiVincenzo suffered a toe injury in mid-January and could return later this month, the Wolves said.

Illness has recently struck the Wolves, too, with Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid each sitting out sick for a game.

Through 50 games, the Wolves are 27-23 — good enough for playoff position in the Western Conference, but a far cry from last year when they were one of the league's winningest teams in the regular season.