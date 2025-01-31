Anthony Edwards scores 36 points as Minnesota Timberwolves beat Utah Jazz 138-113

Short staffing may have played role in D.C. plane crash, and more headlines

Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 36 points in the third quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Utah 138-113 on Thursday for their fifth straight victory and second in two nights.

Added to the All-Star Game as a reserve Thursday, Edwards had 11 assists and keyed a decisive 44-22 third quarter for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was coming off a 121-113 victory at Phoenix on Wednesday.

After the Jazz made a modest run in the fourth quarter, Edwards made three 3-pointers in a 1:25 span to give Minnesota a 125-97 lead with 4:34 left.

Keyonte George, who was moved out of Utah's the starting lineup four games ago, scored 23 points on 7-for-7 shooting. Collin Sexton had 19 points, while John Collins and Jordan Clarkson both had 16 in Utah's eighth consecutive loss.

Minnesota rookie Rob Dillingham had a career-high 19 points. Rudy Gobert and Luka Garza each added 16 points.

Even without point guard Mike Conley (thumb sprain), the Timberwolves ran their offense without a hitch, consistently staying one pass ahead of Utah's defensive scrambles. Minnesota had 38 assists, matching its season high of 38 assists set three games ago at Denver.

The game marked the first time all of Utah's veteran leaders (Lauri Markkanen, Collins, Sexton and Clarkson) have been available since the Jazz won at Miami 136-100 on Jan. 4. Markkanen's 3-pointer gave Utah an early 25-10 lead but the Jazz sputtered the rest of the game.

Coming back from illness, Naz Reid made four straight 3s as Minnesota outscored the Jazz 32-11 during a nine-minute span bridging the first and second quarters. The Timberwolves never trailed after that.

The Timberwolves shot a season high 61.3% from the field, easily besting their previous mark of 56.6% in a loss to Memphis on Jan. 11.

The Timberwolves return home to play Washington on Saturday night.