Donte DiVincenzo won't need surgery for toe injury, Timberwolves say

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss at least three more weeks with a toe injury, the team said Friday, but he will not need surgery.

DiVincenzo was injured in the team's Jan. 15 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, the Wolves said he would be out indefinitely. Friday's update defined the injury as turf toe with a partial tear of the plantar ligament.

The Wolves said DiVincenzo will be evaluated again in three weeks.

With the 27-year-old guard out, veteran Mike Conley and rookie Rob Dillingham have both seen increased minutes at the point. In fact, each of them logged their best scoring games of the season with DiVincenzo sidelined. Conley scored 18 points and with a plus/minus rating of +19 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, while Dillingham scored 20 and was +16 in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Midway through the season, the Wolves are hovering in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference.