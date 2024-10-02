Karl-Anthony Towns says goodbye to Timberwolves fans as trade to Knicks becomes official

MINNEAPOLIS — Big KAT is officially headed to the Big Apple.

The Minnesota Timberwolves formally announced on Wednesday a trade sending former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. In a three-team trade, the Wolves received Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle and Keita Bates-Diop and a first-round pick, while also sending a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets.

Towns also said goodbye to Wolves fans on social media on Wednesday.

"Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family," Towns said. "Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be.

News of the trade first broke on Friday.

Towns, 28, was the first No. 1 overall pick in Wolves history when they took him in 2015. He won Rookie of the Year that season, despite the Wolves finishing near the bottom of the league. Towns' first few years were marked by mediocre Wolves teams, until head coach Chris Finch and Anthony Edwards arrived to turn the franchise around.

Towns is first in Wolves history in three-pointers made and second in minutes played, points and points per game. He ranks right behind franchise legend Kevin Garnett in career win shares.

While Towns arguably never developed into the superstar a No. 1 overall pick is expected to, he is still among the league's best players and settled nicely into his role in the Wolves' big three with Edwards and Rudy Gobert. In last year's playoffs run — the team's best in two decades — his defense on league MVP Nikola Jokic, as well as his scoring prowess, proved to be difference makers in the team's series win over the Denver Nuggets.

In DiVincenzo, the Wolves are getting a badly-needed elite three-point shooter, which should help elevate an offense that finished middle of the pack last year.

Randle is likely to slide into Towns' starting role next to Gobert in the frontcourt, though fan favorite Naz Reid is sure to get minutes there, as well.

Bates-Diop — originally a Timberwolves draft pick in 2018 — has become a journeyman role-player in the league and gives the Wolves more depth on the bench.

The Wolves start the season Oct. 22 in Los Angeles against the Lakers. They'll take on Towns and the Knicks on Dec. 19.