Tim Walz makes 1st late night appearance as VP candidate on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

More from Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz Kamala Harris and Tim Walz: More from their 60 Minutes interviews 06:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz made his first late-night appearance as the vice presidential candidate Monday, talking with Jimmy Kimmel about subjects as varied as gun violence, hotdish recipes and Diet Mountain Dew.

Walz's interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" came on the same night as he and Vice President Kamala Harris were interviewed on "60 Minutes," and the week after he debated Sen. JD Vance.

The Minnesota governor began the interview by acknowledging the date — Oct. 7, one year since the Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people. Walz said he and Harris are committed to "making sure that it never happens again, that Israel's secure and the hostages are brought home and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza ends."

The show then moved on to other topics, like Walz's time working in schools. Kimmel asked Walz what he wants the American people to remember from their childhood social studies classes, which was Walz's subject when he was a teacher.

"This idea that we could have different ideas, but we have unity, love the democracy, have an election and then shake hands and admit that the person who won won," Walz said.

Kimmel made sure to get some jokes in, too. When Walz said he planned on "waking up with madam president on Nov. 6," Kimmel quipped, "I want to be clear, you won't be waking up together. Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought."

In his "60 Minutes" interview, Walz addressed his step up to a bigger stage on the presidential ticket, and the subsequent scrutiny he's faced.

"I think folks know who I am," Walz told Whitaker, adding that he believes people know the difference between someone like him and a "pathological liar like Donald Trump."

Walz's Kimmel appearance comes just under a month before Election Day.