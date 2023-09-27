This year's Twin Cities Marathon could be hottest ever

MINNEAPOLIS — It's Marathon Week in the Twin Cities - and this year - it's going to be a hot one.

WCCO Next Weather Meteorologists are forecasting a high of 85 degrees -- which is nearly 20 degrees above average.

For some, running 26.2 miles is a bucket list thing. For others, running is a way of life. Jeff Metzdorff runs in the cold, and in the heat, and helps others do the same. He owns the extra busy Mill City Running shop in Minneapolis.

"This is our Super Bowl, it gets no bigger," he said. "The ideal temp would be more like 52, and overcast and cool."

Marathon organizers say they don't plan to cancel, but they are raising the red flag, which means some people should "consider not participating."

We've added additional elements such as additional water at the stopline, additional water at the course, additional ice and water for cooling, not to be handed out to runners, but at our medical tent, upping our cooling at our medical tent, upping our misters count, adding cooler mister to through the event – so from start to finish we are taking extra precautions to up the safety," explained Eli Asch, race director of Twin Cities in Motion.

"They should slow down, pace themselves this is not a day to pursue a PR, it's a day to make sure you are listening to your body and stay safe," Asch added.

It seems the spectators are the winners for this race - with a morning mostly in the 70s. As for the runners, it may be a slower day - but these athletes know all about endurance.

The hottest marathon to date was 2007 and that was 82 degrees. This year could break that record.