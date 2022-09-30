"The Price Is Right At Night" primetime special welcomes "Young Sheldon" stars Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord

"The Price Is Right At Night" primetime special welcomes Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord of "Young Shel "The Price Is Right At Night" primetime special welcomes Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord of "Young Shel 01:26

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, welcomes YOUNG SHELDON actors Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord to a special primetime episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT, Friday, Sept. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

Armitage and Revord, who play twins on YOUNG SHELDON, the #1 comedy on television, will guest model as an audience of real twins competes for double the amazing prizes, including a tech room inspired by Armitage's Sheldon character and a music room Revord's Missy would love. A trip to Texas, where YOUNG SHELDON is set, is also up for grabs.

The stakes are raised this season as THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT is set to debut an additional five primetime specials, where contestants such as super fans and grocery store workers will have their pricing skills put to the test. More details to be announced.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.