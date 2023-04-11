The Hold Steady headlines The Current's 2023 Music On-A-Stick at State Fair Grandstand

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's an exciting day for middle-aged hipsters in Minnesota as the State Fair announced some local music legends will be playing the Grandstand this summer.

The Current's Music On-A-Stick this year will feature The Hold Steady, the Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four. They'll play the Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Hold Steady and Dillinger Four both started in Minneapolis and went on to national acclaim, while Mould was a founding member of Hüsker Dü and has had a lengthy solo career since the band's breakup in the '80s.

Tickets for Music On-A-Stick go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.