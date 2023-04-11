Watch CBS News
State Fair

The Hold Steady headlines The Current's 2023 Music On-A-Stick at State Fair Grandstand

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 11, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 11, 2023 01:34

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's an exciting day for middle-aged hipsters in Minnesota as the State Fair announced some local music legends will be playing the Grandstand this summer.

The Current's Music On-A-Stick this year will feature The Hold Steady, the Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four. They'll play the Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

READ MORE: Blippi bringing world tour to State Fair's Grandstand

The Hold Steady and Dillinger Four both started in Minneapolis and went on to national acclaim, while Mould was a founding member of Hüsker Dü and has had a lengthy solo career since the band's breakup in the '80s.

Tickets for Music On-A-Stick go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.