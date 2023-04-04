Watch CBS News
State Fair

Blippi bringing world tour to State Fair's Grandstand

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 4, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 4, 2023 01:13

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair has announced another Grandstand act, and this one should please the kiddos.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will make a stop at the fair at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. 

READ MORE: Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan added to State Fair's Grandstand shows

"Audiences should come to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special," the fair said.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 8:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.