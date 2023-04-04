Blippi bringing world tour to State Fair's Grandstand

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair has announced another Grandstand act, and this one should please the kiddos.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will make a stop at the fair at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

"Audiences should come to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special," the fair said.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.