The death of Zaria McKeever: Police union slams county attorney's move not to charge teens as adults
MINNEAPOLIS – Two teenagers charged with killing a young Twin Cities mother won't be tried as adults. And now Minnesota's largest police association wants the state to step in and change that.
Prosecutors say the ex-boyfriend of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever orchestrated her death. They allege Erick Haynes, 24, ordered two boys to bust into her Brooklyn Park apartment and shoot her last November.
Those two teenagers accepted plea deals that will send them to a juvenile program instead of prison. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stands by her decision.
"I believe that this is the correct decision to make," Moriarty said. "This was actually a domestic homicide that was orchestrated by an adult."
But Imran Ali, general counsel for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, calls it a miscarriage of justice.
"This was an execution. It was a premeditated execution," Ali said. "And not to be given the attention and the importance that it deserves in our criminal justice system."
Haynes is facing two counts of second-degree murder. Two other adults are facing charges for lying to police.
