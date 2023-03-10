Zaria McKeever's family claims their victim rights violated by new Hennepin County attorney

MINNEAPOLIS – A family asked a judge to reject a plea deal for two teenagers charged with killing their daughter, but the deal went through.

Now, relatives of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever claim their victim rights have been violated.

McKeever's family believe justice has not been served.

"When you're in a place where there is no truth, how can you get justice?" said mother Maria Greer.

They claim inconsistencies in testimony by the teens connected to McKeever's killing is enough to try them as adults.

"With all the evidence that they have and everything, I can't even believe that they were offered a plea at all," said sister Tiffynnie Epps.

McKeever was shot and killed inside her Brooklyn Park apartment last November. Investigators say her ex-boyfriend, Erick Haynes, bought a gun and ordered two teenagers to kill her new boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way.

Two brothers, 15 and 17 years old, allegedly kicked in the apartment door. While McKeever's new boyfriend jumped out of the window, she was shot dead.

Zaria McKeever CBS

"They need to go after the killer and also the mastermind behind the plan, and everyone else that's of age that was aiding and abetting as well," Epps said.

Former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was in the process of having the boys certified as adults before he retired. But new County Attorney Mary Moriarty decided against it.

With this plea deal, the two teens will avoid trial and be released after a couple of years in a Red Wing juvenile program.

"I believe that this is the correct decision to make," Moriarty said. "This was actually a domestic homicide that was orchestrated by an adult, who was the father of Zaria's 1-year-old child."

Moriarty says Haynes was the adult in this situation, and will face the consequences.

"We are aggressively prosecuting his case. We've charged him with second-degree murder. We are waiting the results of a motion to see whether we can schedule this for an indictment for first-degree murder in front of the grand jury," Moriarty said.

Moriarty says the teenagers will also be held accountable. Both will testify against Haynes. They also face 12 years of adult prison time if they do not excel in the juvenile prison program.

_____

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.