Charges: Man had been harassing ex-girlfriend days prior to her murder

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man is facing charges Thursday for his involvement in the death of the mother of his 1-year-old child earlier this week in Brooklyn Park.

Erick Dewaun Haynes, 23, one of five people arrested for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

In a post-Miranda statement, police say Haynes admitted he was mad at McKeever over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend.

Hennepin County

Police say McKeever had told her boyfriend Monday that Haynes had been following her and had seen someone she knew to be friends with Haynes around the apartment complex. McKeever's boyfriend told investigators that Haynes had been threatening and harassing her for weeks.

Video footage from the apartment complex allegedly shows a vehicle associated with Haynes at the complex several times in the days prior to the shooting.

Haynes told police he and two boys went to the apartment with the intention of beating up McKeever's new boyfriend. Haynes allegedly waited in the car while two others went to the apartment armed with a gun that Haynes bought to kick in the apartment door and confront the people inside.

The complaint says McKeever's boyfriend was in the bathroom when the front door was kicked in. He heard his girlfriend arguing with someone before he jumped from a second-story window, left the area, and found someone to call 911.

Police say video footage shows two boys fleeing from the apartment complex shortly after the shooting. Haynes allegedly drove the men away from the scene.

Four others were arrested in connection with McKeever's death:

A 16-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park

A 17-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park

A 22-year-old man from Brooklyn Center

A 24-year-old man from Coon Rapids



Haynes' bail is set at $1 million. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.