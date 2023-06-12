Trial for accused Truck Park shooter Terry Brown scheduled to start Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The murder trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in St. Paul is set to get underway Monday.

The 2021 shooting ended with one woman's death and more than a dozen others injured at a chaotic scene.

The trial for Terry Brown has been delayed several times, but it's expected to start Monday with jury selection at 9 a.m.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder along with four more counts of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting at the Truck Park bar on Seventh Street back in October of 2021.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed and 14 others were hurt when Brown and another man, Devondre Phillips, allegedly started shooting at each other that night in October.

Court documents say it started over allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend. Phillips was found guilty of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this year. He's expected to be sentenced June 23.

Investigators say at least one of the guns used in this shooting was acquired through a straw purchase scheme, meaning someone bought it legally and then sold it to someone else illegally. It's part of a lawsuit Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed earlier this year against Fleet Farm claiming the Wisconsin-based retail chain was negligently selling firearms, along with other charges tied to gun trafficking.

Court records show Brown should never have had a gun. He was convicted in 2018 of violating a no-contact order, which is a felony, and he is still barred from possessing a weapon.