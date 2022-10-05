AG Ellison's lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold firearms that ended up trafficked

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, alongside the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul and others, announced Wednesday that they've filed a complaint against Fleet Farm for, they claim, negligently selling firearms and other charges tied to gun trafficking.

In one instance, Ellison says Fleet Farm sold 24 guns to one individual in a four-month span in 2021. Seven of these guns have been traced to crimes or suspected crimes, Ellison said.

One of the guns sold in this span was used in St. Paul's Truck Park shooting in 2021, Ellison said.

Ellison says a number of straw purchasers, including Jerome Horton, have been charged and convicted. Those they sold to have been charged and convicted. Ellison says the final step is for Fleet Farm to face justice.

