Monday marks a year since mass shooting inside St. Paul bar that killed 1, injured 14 others

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Monday marks one year since a mass shooting inside a St. Paul bar left one person dead and 14 injured.

It was a grim day on Oct. 10, 2021, when just after midnight multiple shots were fired at Seventh Street Truck Park.

A 27 year-old woman, Marquisha Riley, was killed in the shooting. Fourteen others were hurt.

Terry Brown is currently facing a second-degree murder charge and four attempted second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting. He has a motion hearing Oct. 18 and a trial scheduled for January.

Devondre Phillips is facing eight counts of attempted second-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 21.

A third man involved, Gabriel Young Duncan, was charged in federal court for conspiracy to make false statements in the purchase of firearms and was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison.