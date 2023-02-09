Devondre Phillips found guilty of attempted murder in 2021 St. Paul bar mass shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021 has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Devondre Phillips, 30, was charged with eight counts of second-degree attempted murder in the shooting that left 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley dead and 14 others injured. He was found guilty of the eight counts on Thursday afternoon.

Court documents say Phillips and Terry Brown were shooting at each other due to "a beef," stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.

Brown is charged with Wiley's death, along with the attempted murder of four others. His trial begins in April.

A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm, which he says allowed Young-Duncan to buy several guns and resell them illegally.

Phillips will be sentenced on March 27.

"We are grateful for the jury's verdict and appreciate the hard work of the prosecution team and the police investigators in this case," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.