Taste of Greece raising money for Annunciation Catholic Church

This weekend marks the annual Taste of Greece festival hosted by St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church. The celebration boasts Greek food, drinks, dancing and music. It's a parish that's spent over 100 years worshiping in Minneapolis who aim to share Greek culture and faith with the surrounding community.

Though this year, the church is also fundraising during the festival to support nearby Annunciation Catholic Church.

"This year our joy is mixed with deep sorrow. Last week's horrific violence at Annunciation Church has affected our parish deeply," their website states. "We stand with Annunciation in shared grief, prayer, and fervent hope."

St. Mary's Orthodox Church is led by Father Timothy Sas, who says Sophia Forchas, one of their parishoners was injured during the shooting at Annunciation. He says several generations of the Forchas' family are deeply ingrained in the church community.

"They're well loved, they're well involved in everything we do," Sas said. "We are certainly distraught in praying for her wellbeing for her recovery, not only for her of course for all the victims."

Dr. Walt Galicich, a neurosurgeon with Hennepin Healthcare, said in a news conference on Friday that while Sophia is critical, her condition was "trending in the right direction." Sophia Forchas' father describes his 12-year-old daughter as brilliant, kind and full of life

21 people were injured during mass at Annuncation on August 27. Two children, Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel were killed in the attack. Sas says his parish remains in prayer for all impacted.

A portion of festival profits will support the Annunciation community. Around the festival a QR code also shares links to fundraisers for families still recovering. Orgainzers also hosted a blood drive on Friday for attendees.

"God remains attentive," Sas said. "God is listening to our needs. God is present even in the midst of a tragedy."

The festival is open Sunday September 7th from 12:00pm to 5:00 pm.