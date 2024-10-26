Sunny weekend on tap for Minnesota, highs reaching near record warmth next week

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a chilly but sunny start to the weekend in Minnesota, with temperatures on the rise for near record warmth next week.

Saturday morning started off in the 30s in the Twin Cities, with temperatures dropping as low as the 20s in some places across the state like Bemidji.

The sunshine will continue into Sunday, where the highs with hold strong at around 60 degrees. Clouds will move in later this evening.

Near-record highs in the 70s move in on Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Wednesday evening the chance for showers increases and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Showers are possible on the morning of Halloween but should clear up by trick-or-treat time.