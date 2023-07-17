Summer cocktail recipes from Prairie Organic Spirits

Prairie Organic Spirits shared these summer cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Summer Awakening

Makes 1 Serving

Ingredients:

2 oz Prairie Organic Cucumber Flavored Vodka

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 oz Snap Pea Syrup (see below)

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into shaker tin, shake with ice for 10-15 seconds, and strain into chilled coupe glass.

Snap Pea Syrup Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 cup snap peas, washed and roughly chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then take off heat and let sit for 30 minutes. Strain out all solids and refrigerate.

Floral French 75

Makes 1 Serving

Ingredients:

2 oz Prairie Organic Gin

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup (see below)

3 oz Champagne

Instructions:

Shake or stir ingredients for 15 seconds. Strain ingredients into wine or flute glass. Top off with your favorite champagne. Garnish with a lemon coin. Using a paring knife, cut a penny-shaped slice of outer peel.

Dried Flower Simple Syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

Dried flowers

Instructions:

Pour ingredients into a small pot and bring to a boil. Slowly stir sugar until it dissolves. Let cool for 15 minutes. Crush, mix, or blend together. Add flowers to the simple syrup after water comes to a boil. Let the flower mixture steep for 15 minutes. Strain using a coffee filter. Syrup is ready to use.

Minnesota Mule

Makes 1 Serving

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Prairie Organic Vodka

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 oz Local Minnesota Honey

Ginger Beer

Instructions:

In a shaker, add ingredients and 4-6 ice cubes; shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a copper cup. Top with choice of ginger beer and stir all ingredients together. Garnish with candied ginger or fresh lime wedge.