St. Paul police officer sentenced to 10 days in jail for DWI

A St. Paul police officer will serve 10 days in jail after he had a blood alcohol level more than two times the legal limit when he crashed into a vacant building last summer.

Bryan James McKinnon pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree DWI on Tuesday. He was sentenced the same day to 10 days in jail followed by two years of unsupervised probation. If he violates his probation, he could go to jail for 354 days. McKinnon's 10-day sentence will start April 14.

Charging documents say police were called to a car crash at Third Street and Maple Street in St. Paul just after midnight on Aug. 1, 2024. The caller reported the car had crashed into a building.

WCCO

Upon arrival, officers noticed the vehicle had caught fire. They attempted to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire, but it spread, police say. The structural integrity of the building was in question, so the officers backed out of the building and the St. Paul Fire Department responded to the fire.

During the initial investigation, a state trooper interviewing McKinnon about the crash noted a slight slur when he spoke, that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot and he had a "moderate smell of a consumed alcoholic beverage," according to the criminal complaint. McKinnon told the officer he had lost control of his vehicle and did not know how fast he had been going at the time of the crash.

When asked if he had been drinking before driving, McKinnon allegedly told the trooper he had two beers.

The trooper then administered standard field sobriety tests on McKinnon, which he failed. Court documents say McKinnon refused to submit a portable breath test. The trooper then arrested McKinnon and transported him to Regions Hospital for a blood draw after being granted a search warrant.

Charges say the blood samples revealed McKinon had an ethyl alcohol concentration of .178 — more than double the legal limit of .08.

The Minneapolis City Attorney's Office prosecurted the case due to the potential for a conflict of interest.