Cub Foods' St. Paul Midway store to close in August

Minneapolis DFL endorses state Sen. Omar Fateh for mayor, and more headlines

Minneapolis DFL endorses state Sen. Omar Fateh for mayor, and more headlines

Minneapolis DFL endorses state Sen. Omar Fateh for mayor, and more headlines

The Cub Foods in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood is closing in less than two weeks, according to a notice sent to the State Rapid Response Team on Monday.

The store and pharmacy located at 1440 University Ave. West will close to the public on Aug. 2, the notice says.

As a result of the closure, approximately 96 employees will be separated or laid off beginning Sept. 22.

In the WARN Act notice, Cub Foods wrote it is "impossible" to know with certainty which employees will be separated due to transfer and bumping rights under collective bargaining agreements for unionized employees.

A majority of the employees are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1189, with a handful represented by Bakery Confectionery Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Union Local 22. Only five employees do not have representation.

People in the area won't be completely without alternatives, with an Aldi and Target located within a mile of the soon-to-be shuttered store.

Residents say the Hamline-Midway neighborhood has been plagued by crime, homelessness and drug use in recent years. Community members even held a town hall last October, looking for ways to clean up the area.

One way the city hopes to do that is through its United Village project in the area surrounding Allianz Field, which is located across the street from Cub Foods. The development includes an office complex, restaurant pavilions and a hotel.