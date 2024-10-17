Residents of St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood concerned about safety, drug use

St. Paul holds town hall on solutions to crime in Hamline-Midway neighborhood

St. Paul holds town hall on solutions to crime in Hamline-Midway neighborhood

St. Paul holds town hall on solutions to crime in Hamline-Midway neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul community members grilled politicians Thursday night at a town hall about how to clean up their neighborhood.

Frustration boiled over at times during the meeting focused on the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

"You got a lot of passionate people here that want to have a voice that you need to listen to," one man shouted from the audience.

Public safety and drug use appeared to be the most pressing issue for many people.

"Clearly drugs, drug dealing, narcotics using. We have theft," said Andrea Suchy-Shinn, a neighbor. "You don't leave your car unlocked clearly. My little fourplex on Charles has been broken into multiple times."

Elected officials from the city, county and state levels took questions on a range of issues.

Ramsey County Commissioner Rena Moran said problems like crime, homelessness, mental health and drug use are interconnected.

She brought up the Heading Home Ramsey program.

"[It] is a community-wide partnership that includes a wide variety of non-profits, community leaders, local government and people with lived experience who are committed to the goal of ending homelessness in the county," Moran said.

Adding street cameras on Snelling Avenue was mentioned as a possibility for safety.

Solutions for litter problems and environmental issues also came up, including recycling initiatives and planting trees.

Earlier in the day, a massive loon statue near Allianz Field was dedicated, becoming a new landmark for the neighborhood.

"This where we are today right now is a really helpful step forward because we have an enormous amount of economic development planned for right here and right across the street to continue to rebuild the vitality around this area," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

A hotel, offices and restaurants are all planned for the area over the next couple of years.