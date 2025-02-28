Community-owned St. Paul market notices uptick in business amid "economic blackout"

Economic blackout takes over social media — but is it working?

Economic blackout takes over social media — but is it working?

Economic blackout takes over social media — but is it working?

A community-owned store in St. Paul noticed an uptick in people walking through the door amid a movement urging Americans to avoid spending money at major retailers.

Consumers nationwide are being encouraged to put away their wallets on Friday as part of a social media movement calling for an "economic blackout."

Mississippi Market on West 7th Street said they saw more people come through the doors in preparation for not spending money on Friday.

"We were exactly expecting it, but definitely an increase in traffic last night for people preparing last minute to not shop today," store owner Laura Bowron said.

The Grassroots Organization "The People's Union USA" describes its campaign as an act of economic resistance.

"Do not spend money on anything not at any corporation — no Amazon no Walmart no banks no fast food chains — only support small local businesses and essential needs," said John Schwartz.

Activists say the economic blackout is in protest the influence of billionaires and big corporations on the lives of working Americans.

"We the people are the system, we are the ones who build we are the ones who buy, and we are the ones who make this country run, "Schwartz said.

There is no real way to tell how many people are taking part in the economic boycott or is it hurting national retailers.

Bowron says people are speaking out about why they are spending their dollars at the market.

"Keeping their dollars local and supporting local businesses has been coming up a lot," said Bowron.

"We are also hearing people talk about the economic blackout today, the people who are coming in today we are seeing a little bit more cash spending which is one focus of the blackout." Bowron said.

Maria Metzger was one of many who decided to shop local on Friday.

"We came here because we wanted to avoid going to Target or Walmart because I was telling my son about the economic blackout and how this is a form of protest," said Metger.

The People's Union USA says this is just the first step. It says the next economic blackout will last longer and could target certain corporations.