Talk of a "Feb 28 Economic Blackout" is spreading on social media. What is it?

Over the past few weeks, information has been spreading on social media about a nationwide economic protest called the "Feb 28 Economic Blackout."

The call to action — or rather inaction — is asking that American consumers refrain from making any purchases at major retailers on Friday, February 28. The protest comes as people continue to endure rising prices on everything from food and gas to housing and utilities, epitomized by the soaring cost of eggs which in January averaged $4.95 a dozen.

Behind the boycott is a group called The People's Union USA, a self-described grassroots organization founded by John Schwarz, a 57-year-old dad originally from Queens, New York, who has been promoting the consumer blackout for weeks on social media. The People's Union says it has no political affiliation, but focuses on "fairness, economic justice and real systemic change."

Some postings for the event created by online supporters have suggested a targeted boycott of retailers like Ford, McDonald's, Meta, Target and Walmart that have ended their DEI programs to comply with an executive order signed by President Trump in January. However, official messaging from The People's Union suggests a boycott of all major retailers, with the goal of enacting broader economic change.

"For our entire lives, they have told us we have no choice ... that we have to accept these insane prices, the corporate greed, the billionaire tax breaks, all while we struggle to just to get by," Schwarz said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "February 28, the 24-hour economic blackout: no Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food, no gas, not a single unnecessary dollar spent ... for one day, we are going to finally turn the tables."

The boycott has received support from celebrities including John Leguizamo, Stephen King and Bette Midler, each of whom has posted information on the Economic Blackout on their social media accounts.

Schwarz did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Why February 28?

Schwarz explains on Instagram that he originally picked the Feb. 28 date to provide "time to get amped up, to push this out there and really spread the word."

What is the 24-hour economic blackout?

According to an email circulating for the 24-hour Economic Blackout, The People's Union is urging consumers to halt all purchases, both online and in stores, from starting at 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 through 11:59 p.m. that same day.

The idea is to halt spending at big corporations, Schwarz said.

"If you have automatic payments linked up to your bank account of course, we're not talking about disrupting your life," he said on a video. "But do not go out and shop at any big, major store — if you have to, go to the local pizza place, the small local boutique."

Will the Feb. 28 blackout make an impact?

Consumer spending is the bedrock of the U.S. economy, contributing almost 70% of GDP, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. But some critics say that halting spending for a single day isn't likely to make much impact on major retailers.

"A lot of people dismiss the idea, arguing that a one-day spending freeze won't move the needle for major corporations or the broader financial system. And I agree — it'll likely have a minimal direct impact," Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek.

But, he added, the economic blackout could become bigger, snowballing into more events across the U.S., Thompson added. The People's Union is planning additional blackouts aimed at specific retailers, such as an event from March 7-14 to halt spending at Amazon.

Schwarz expresses optimism in his videos that the economic blackout could make an impact. "If a million people on the 28th do not spend a dime, you might not think out of 360 million people in this country that's a lot, but a million people all on one day not spending their money, that is a hit," he said.