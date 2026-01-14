St. Paul man who assaulted woman at his apartment sentenced

A St. Paul, Minnesota, man who pleaded guilty to repeatedly assaulting a woman at his apartment last year had his prison sentence stayed earlier this month.

A judge sentenced 22-year-old Jabari Quentin Junior to 103 months in prison, with a five-year stay during which he will be on probation, according to court records. Junior was also sentenced to 365 days in jail, with credit for 246 days already served.

Junior pleaded guilty in June to first-degree assault. Three other counts against him were dismissed.

Charges said Junior assaulted a 19-year-old woman multiple times between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, 2025, after the two allegedly argued over claims she was texting other men. A criminal complaint said her wounds were so severe she couldn't see from her right eye, and she also suffered burns and a stab wound.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.