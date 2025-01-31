St. Paul man, 22, accused of kidnapping and assaulting acquaintance

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 22-year-old St. Paul man is accused of kidnapping a female acquaintance and assaulting her repeatedly over three days.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Jabari Quentin Junior, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony or flight, one count of kidnapping to commit great bodily harm, one count of first-degree assault with great bodily harm and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 19-year-old woman told authorities she was repeatedly assaulted by Junior between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, charges say.

The woman said she had gone to Junior's apartment on Jan. 27. She alleges they had gotten into an argument over claims she was texting other guys and, at one point, Junior held her against the bed and shaved her head. Charges say Junior then poured boiling water onto the woman. When she tried to escape, Junior allegedly restrained her and stabbed her leg with a knife.

The woman, according to charges, also tried to escape by pretending to use the bathroom but Junior stopped her.

On Jan. 28, the woman had planned to leave for Chicago, but Junior allegedly didn't let her leave. Charges say Junior cut the woman's arm after asking her to cut herself, and then bandaged the cut. He then allegedly poured boiling water on the woman a second time.

On Jan. 29, the woman allegedly awoke to Junior pouring boiling water on her a third time. Charges say the woman's wounds were so severe that she wasn't able to see from her right eye.

Junior walked the woman to a bus stop on Wabasha Street and Fillmore Avenue in St. Paul, according to charges. There he called 911 and handed the phone to her. Junior allegedly asked her to lie about her injuries, but ran back to his apartment when he heard sirens.

Police took the woman to the hospital with burns to her face, arms and torso. Charges say the woman also had a stab wound on her leg and couldn't open her right eye.

Officers arrested Junior and obtained a warrant to search his apartment, charges say. Police found the apartment had been recently cleaned during their search. They also found a razor with hair clippings, pots matching what the woman described Junior using to pour boiling water on her and sweatpants with dark red spots in the thigh area, charges say.

While talking to police, Junior claimed that on Jan. 27 the woman came over with the marks on her body and he let her use his phone. Junior claims that's when he found she was texting with other guys, charges say. He allegedly pushed her and was scratched by her.

Junior admitted to throwing a pot of water into the air, but not intending for it to hit the woman, charges say. He also admitted to cutting a little bit of the woman's hair, but claims she shaved the rest of it. Charges say Junior told police he accidentally stabbed the woman when tending to one of her injuries.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: 651-227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: 651-645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: 651-772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, anyone can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.