St. Paul man pleads guilty in repeated assault of woman at his apartment

A 22-year-old St. Paul man pleaded guilty on Monday to his role in the assault of a woman at his apartment earlier this year, according to court documents.

Jabari Quentin Junior was originally charged in January with one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony or flight, one count of kidnapping to commit great bodily harm, one count of first-degree assault with great bodily harm and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

As part of the plea agreement, all other charges aside from the first-degree assault charge will be dropped at Junior's sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 1. He could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.

Charges say a Junior repeatedly assaulted a 19-year-old woman between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 at his apartment. The two allegedly got into an argument over claims she was texting other guys, which is when the dayslong assault began.

The woman's wounds were so severe that she wasn't able to see from her right eye, according to the criminal complaint. She suffered from burns to her face, arms and torso. She also had a stab wound on her leg.

On Jan. 29, Junior walked his victim to a bus stop on Wabasha Street and Fillmore Avenue in St. Paul, according to charges. There, he called 911 and handed the phone to her. Junior allegedly asked her to lie about her injuries, but ran back to his apartment when he heard sirens.

While talking to police, Junior claimed that on Jan. 27 the woman came over with the marks on her body and he let her use his phone. Junior claims that's when he found she was texting with other guys, charges say. He allegedly pushed her and was scratched by her.

Charges say Junior told police he accidentally stabbed the woman when tending to one of her injuries.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: 651-227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: 651-645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: 651-772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, anyone can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.