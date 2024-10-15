St. Paul police investigate city's third homicide in four days

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is dead after a shooting late Monday night in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, marking the city's 22nd homicide of the year and the third in just four days.

Police say a 911 caller tipped them off to the shooting, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wheelock Parkway and Jackson Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground "suffering from gunshot wounds." He later died at Regions Hospital, police say.

This homicide comes just two days after another man was found mortally wounded a few blocks west on Wheelock Parkway. A day earlier, a man died after he was found suffering from several stab wounds in a gas station parking lot in Downtown.

"It's very concerning. Our investigators are throwing everything they can at all of these cases trying to find out who's responsible for them and solve them as fast as we can and hold the people accountable," said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Police say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victims in all three cases once their investigations are complete.