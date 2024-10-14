1 dead, 1 in custody after St. Paul stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man died and a suspect was taken into custody after a stabbing in St. Paul on Friday evening.

According to St. Paul police, officers arrived to the 200 block of East Seventh Street around 5:30 p.m. They found a man laying in the parking lot of the gas station, suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect was at the scene, and officers took them into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim got into a fight inside the store before the stabbing.

The incident is under investigation. The victim's identity will be released after an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.