Man killed in St. Paul shooting, marking city's 21st homicide of the year

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside late Saturday night.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 10 p.m. in the area of Woodbridge Street and Wheelock Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground near the intersection.

Officers provided first aid before the man was transported to Regions Hospital, where police say he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.

This is the city's 21st homicide of the year, according to the St. Paul Police Department.