Member of St. Paul copper theft ring sentenced to 3 years probation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 36-year-old man will not serve more jail time for his role in an organized copper theft ring targeting streetlights in St. Paul.

Nay Thar was sentenced to three years probation last week for aiding and abetting first-degree property damage.

Thar has a stayed prison sentence, meaning if he does not follow the guidelines for his probation, he will return to jail to serve out his one-year prison sentence.

Thar also has upcoming sentencing for two other cases in Hennepin and Olmsted counties.

Four others were charged in connection to the copper thefts that took place between Nov. 10, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024.

Investigators say a confidential informant led them to the group's ringleader — Kyaw Klay — whose jury trial begins on Oct. 31. He allegedly received more than $12,000 from selling the stolen copper.

Copper theft has become an issue recently in the Twin Cities. Neighbors told WCCO those crimes likely caused a deadly St. Paul crash on Christmas Eve last year when a driver hit and killed a man and his dog while they were crossing the street. The streetlight wasn't working because of stolen wire.

State lawmakers are hoping to fight the crime by making it harder for thieves to sell what they steal.