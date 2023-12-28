Neighbors say lack of light, copper thefts likely led to death of St. Paul man

Copper wire theft may have led to deadly St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Neighbors in St. Paul said a fatal crash that took the lives of a man and his dog could have been prevented.

St. Paul police said 64-year-old Steven Wirtz and his German Shepherd died after they were hit while crossing Maryland Avenue Christmas Eve night.

Flowers and candles mark a memorial near where Wirtz and his dog Gunther lost their lives.

Neighbor Carol Snyder remembers Wirtz as her caring next door neighbor.

"He took care of us. He made sure my sidewalk was shoveled and grass taken care of," said Snyder. "Loved veterans, he took care of every veteran he saw," said Snyder.

Neighbors said they are they're furious, that the fatal crash could have been prevented. Snyder said the street light near the crash was only turned on after the fact.

She believes having a working light could have made all the difference.

"Shame on you, you know you did something wrong. You should have had that light on before," said Snyder.

Neighbors have witnessed copper wire theft in the area firsthand, which leaves streetlights powerless.

Snyder said she has called repeatedly about the darkness on her neighborhood streets.

"I've called I've called and I've called and I've called, left a message at the mayor's office, I was told they would pass it on to city and parks or something. Nothing has ever been done," said Snyder.

In a statement, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said "I extend my deepest condolences to the Wirtzes as they grieve the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Steven Wirtz and Gunther. This tragedy is a stark reminder that copper theft dangerously darkens streets and puts us all at risk."

The mayor went on to say the city is investing in local theft prevention strategies, while pursuing state policy to help prevent tragedies like this in the future.

Snyder said she just wants something done to help protect future generations.

"I'm sad that this happened, it shouldn't have happened and I don't want anything to happen to any kids either," said Snyder.

Police said the driver of the vehicle in the fatal crash cooperated with investigators, and that the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.