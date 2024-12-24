St. Paul schools warming families with coat and blanket drive

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A collaborative effort is under way to make sure St. Paul students stay warm this winter.

St. Paul Public Schools' Project REACH is collecting coats and blankets for children and families experiencing homelessness.

With nearly 900 students in the district currently without stable housing, Project REACH Supervisor Heather Alden says the need for more donations is urgent.

"What we really need is stuff for kids because they go outside for recess every day, so we need good hats, Alden said. "We need good mittens, like recess mittens, not little mittens that get cold and wet, and then they don't work the next day. We also need all sizes of good winter boots."

Project REACH is a shelter and street-based program that serves children of all ages who are in temporary housing situations.

Alden says the program is always in need of baby clothing.

"A lot of these little ones aren't in school, so they're kind of in tow with their parents all day long, and they might be riding the bus or the train, but being able to bundle really well is helpful," she said.

The program also serves adults that are in need of essentials.

"A lot of times, parents will come in and they get all these coats for their littles. And I'll say, 'do you have a coat?' They're like 'No, I'm fine.' I'm like, 'no, we have to take care of you, too,'" Alden said.

School officials say the number of students they serve will be closer to 2,000 kids by the end of the school year.

"A lot of our families are working and then maybe their car breaks, and when their car breaks, they can't get to their jobs, so they try to get the money together to fix the car, but then they lose their job. Then they don't have the money for rent," Alden said.

Project Reach hopes the Coat and Blanket Drive helps bring some warmth and stillness to students and families who feel like their lives are spiraling.

"We try to keep school a real solid for them, which really helps with their mental health and helps them exhale a little bit," Alden said.

Donations can be dropped off at 1021 Marion St. Arrangements can also be made for pickup.