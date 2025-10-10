St. Paul art cooperative preserves legacy of artist killed in shooting

During the 2025 St. Paul Art Crawl, the Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative is honoring the memory of an artist whose life was tragically and violently cut short days before last year's event.

Carrie Marie Kwok was shot and killed during the evening of Sept. 25, 2024, while painting a mural outside her home in St. Paul, Minnesota. Police said it appeared to be a random attack. The suspect, 29-year-old Seantrell Murdock, was killed just hours later during a confrontation with St. Paul officers in Belle Plaine, Minnesota.

In the year since, her family has had to pick up the pieces as they struggled with the question, why?

Julie Shobe says her sister was strong-willed, independent and loved being around her children and grandchildren.

Shobe said in a statement, "I miss her every day. Finally, after a year I'm accepting that she is really gone. The art crawl was a busy time for her, trying to get projects done. Carrie is missed by many. I miss her advice, her care and her laughter. She was the one who knew me best."

Kwok's co-op family says they think about the wonderful person she was and the light she brought to the group.

Ben Krywosz created a new piece titled "Brief Encounters." He came up with the piece in response to her death as he struggled with the randomness of the day.

The images in the piece were taken in New York, in the same spot, seconds apart. A composite of people moving through their own moment, unaware of one another.

Krywosz's artwork is a glowing tribute and reminder that there is a connection that can't be erased.

The art crawl runs on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.