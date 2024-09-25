Woman killed in St. Paul shooting, marking city's 19th homicide of 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A woman was shot and killed near St. Paul's Union Depot on Wednesday evening.

St. Paul police say they were called to the 200 block of Kellogg Boulevard around 5:18 p.m. They had heard reports of multiple gunshots.

They found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they believe a suspect fled the area in a vehicle, and are still gathering information about the events that led up to the shooting. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call St. Paul police.

Wednesday evening's shooting is the city's 19th homicide of 2024. At this time in 2023, there had been 24 homicides in St. Paul.