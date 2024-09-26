Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after police shooting in Belle Plaine; 1 dead

By Cole Premo, Anthony Bettin

CBS Minnesota

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — St. Paul police officers shot a person in Belle Plaine Thursday morning, authorities said.

The person is dead, the St. Paul Police Department said, though it did not confirm officers fired the fatal shot. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was responding to a use of force in the area. 

The police shooting was connected to a killing in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood on Wednesday, the department said.

Police earlier said an investigation was underway near Meridian and Prairie streets south. There is no threat to the public at this time, police say, but the public is advised to avoid the area during the active investigation.  A picture shared with WCCO shows a law enforcement vehicle near a helicopter. 

image-44.png
Jason Palo

Belle Plaine is located about 44 miles southwest of Minneapolis. 

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO for more. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

