Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually assaulting St. Cloud State student

A 20-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at a central Minnesota college was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sujan Tamang's prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to court documents.

Charges say Tamang and his codefendant, 21-year-old Dipak Phayal, forced a student into her St. Cloud State University dorm room on Nov. 1, 2024. The two then assaulted her.

After she reported the alleged assault, a public safety officer identified Phayal and Tamang as suspects, the complaint states. They were allegedly seen in surveillance video hanging out in the dorm lobby when the woman returned to her dorm, then leaving and coming back, having switched clothing with each other.

According to the complaint, an Instagram account under the name "Dipak Phuyal" messaged her to check in on her condition hours after the alleged assault.

Phayal was found guilty on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in January. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.

