Man pleads guilty in St. Cloud college student sexual assault

One of two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a central Minnesota college pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Sujan Tamang and his codefendant, 21-year-old Dipak Phayal, forced a student into her St. Cloud State University dorm room on Nov. 1, 2024. The two then assaulted her, charges said.

Tamang turned himself in to the New York City Police Department in February. He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If a deal is accepted at his sentencing on Jan. 14, a second first-degree aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct charge and a fourth-degree aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct conduct charge will be dropped.

Phayal's trial is scheduled to start Tuesday. He is charged with one count of aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct and two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

