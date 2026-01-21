Second man guilty in St. Cloud college student sexual assault
Another man has been convicted in the sexual assault of a woman at a central Minnesota college.
A jury found 21-year-old Dipak Phayal guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one third-degree count of the same, court records show. His codefendant, 20-year-old Sujan Tamang, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct in October.
According to a criminal complaint, Phayal and Tamang forced a student into her dorm room at St. Cloud State University on Nov. 1, 2024, and then assaulted her.
Tamang is set to be sentenced on March, while Phayal's sentencing is scheduled for May 11, according to court records.
