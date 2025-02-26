Nationwide warrants issued for men accused of sexually assaulting St. Cloud college student

Two men have been accused of sexually assaulting a central Minnesota college student and nationwide warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Dipak Phayal, 20, is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as first-degree aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct, charging documents say. Sujan Tamang, 19, faces two counts of first-degree aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct and one fourth-degree count of the same.

The two men are accused of forcing a student into her dorm room on First Avenue South in St. Cloud in the early hours of Nov. 1, then sexually assaulting her.

After she reported the alleged assault, a public safety officer identified Phayal and Tamang as suspects, the complaint states. They were allegedly seen in surveillance video hanging out in the dorm lobby when the woman returned to her dorm, then leaving and coming back having switched clothing with each other.

According to the complaint, an Instagram account under the name "Dipak Phuyal" messaged her to check in on her condition hours after the alleged assault.

Both men denied involvement in interviews with police. DNA samples taken during a medical exam of the victim matched both of them, according to the complaint.

Criminal complaints state both men have left Minnesota, their whereabouts are unknown and "there is a substantial likelihood [they] will fail to respond to a summons."

