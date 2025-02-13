Incoming snow could impact Valentine's Day plans in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The next round of snow will hit Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday, just as Valentine's Day dinner plans are getting underway.

Right now, models show that 1-3 inches of snow are expected to fall from the metro into northern Minnesota. Central Wisconsin is expected to get hit the worst with more than 5 inches possible there.

In the grand scheme of things, that's not a lot of snow. But, it will be enough to slow things down and lead to crashes on the roads if drivers don't slow down.

WCCO is issuing a NEXT Drive Alert starting Friday afternoon into the evening.

Through Feb.13, the Twin Cities typically sees 34 inches of snow. As of Thursday, 14.3 inches have been recorded.

A storm system Friday night into Saturday brought at least 3 inches of snow for the metro and central Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service, but even with the added accumulation, this winter's total remains well below average through early February.

Aside from a snowstorm on Dec. 19 that dropped 5.5 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, officials have reported less than 1 inch of accumulation with other storms this winter.

Coincidentally, it also snowed on Valentine's Day in 2024, with nearly 7 inches falling across the metro that afternoon and evening. Before that storm, we had about 7 inches of snow all last season.

After this bout of snow, more Arctic air will be arriving with wind chills in the Twin Cities each morning next week pushing 30 degrees below zero.