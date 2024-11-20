Here are the latest snow totals in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 20, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 20, 2024

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 20, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is getting a smattering of snow Wednesday, with expected totals ranging from a trace in the Twin Cities to multiple inches out west.

One round of snow has already made its way to the metro from the west, with more possible throughout the morning. Out west, it will linger even longer — a winter weather advisory is in place until 6 p.m.

WCCO's NEXT Weather Watchers are already reporting snow totals across the state. Our highest total so far comes from Randall, where Bob Maschler measured 1.3 inches.

In the Twin Cities, most measurements are just a trace, though NEXT Weather Watchers in Champlin and Chanhassen have recorded a bit more than that.

In the southwestern Minnesota city of Canby, Allen Krueger logged half an inch.

You can see the latest totals below:

You can also track the storm as it moves across the state on WCCO's live radar.

The morning snow caused some dangerous road conditions across the state, including in Clay County, where three jackknifed semis blocked a highway.