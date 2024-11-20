Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

Live radar shows winter storm traveling across Minnesota

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 20, 2024
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 20, 2024 03:16

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is set to see some snowfall on Wednesday, with some areas bracing for multiple inches.

While the Twin Cities will likely see just trace amounts, parts of western Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory due to higher expected totals.

Snow is already moving into the metro and will continue in patchy, isolated spots through mid-morning. Out west, more consistent snowfall with heavier bands embedded will linger even longer.

WCCO's live radar below shows the storm as it moves across the state:

WCCO

Here's a zoomed-in look at the Twin Cities:

WCCO

You can find more radars and weather information on WCCO's NEXT Weather page.

After the snow moves out Wednesday, cold conditions will remain, though winds will decrease. There's a chance of more wintry weather next week, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.